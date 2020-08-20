CBI to begin probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case today; may visit his home, recreate death scene

Following a nod from the Supreme Court to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team will visit Mumbai on Thursday afternoon investigate the case further.

A plan has been chalked out by the officials for the investigation that begins on Thursday.

The team will first visit the CBI headquarters in the Mumbai first and later meet the nodal officer of Mumbai Police's Zone-09 as well as other personnel who investigated the actor's death case. The team will gather all information from the police, including all the paperwork, case diary and electronic evidence.

It will also meet the doctor who carried out the post-mortem of Sushant's body and will collect the report from the hospital.

A list of those people whom the team wants to question will also be created.

The probe agency is also likely to visit Sushant's home for investigation and recreate the death scene. The officers can also meet those who were present in the house when Sushant died.

Also, the statements of the 56 people questioned so far by the Mumbai Police will be analysed.

In a related development, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday said that the visiting CBI team will need to take permission for exemption from home quarantine if it wants to stay in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the state government will provide all assistance to the CBI in its probe.

"The decision of Supreme Court on Sushant Singh Rajput death case regarding the transfer of the same to CBI is welcome. The state government will provide all assistance to CBI in the investigation," Deshmukh told reporters.