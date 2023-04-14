Search icon
CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in liquor policy case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was issued summons by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal was on Friday summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the Delhi excise policy case. CM Kejriwal will be questioned by CBI officials on April 16 in connection with the case. Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is in ED custody in connection with a case by the agecy in connection with the same now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

The Delhi CM has been asked to be present at the CBI headquarters at 11 am on Sunday to answer queries of the probe team, agency officials said. The CBI had earlier arrested Kejriwal’s former deputy and AAP leader Manish Sisodia in connection with the case. 

The agency has alleged irregularities in implementation of the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22. It claims that  in granting licences to liquor traders, certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes were favoured. AAP has strongly refuted the allegations.

“It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc.

“It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts," a CBI spokesperson had said after FIR filed on August 17, 2022.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)

Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
In pics: Ananya Panday's 5 quirky summer outfits that you would want to steal
Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Pooja Hegde turns heads in white off-shoulder gown, fans say, ‘hotness overloaded’
