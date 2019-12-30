CBI searches residences of former J&K public servants in connection with illegal issuance of arms license

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a search operation covering 13 locations spread across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), official sources stated on Monday. The search is being conducted at the residences of former public servants in relation to illegal issuance of arms licenses, the investigating agency elaborated, adding that this is the first major operation for the CBI after J&K was reorganised as a Union Territory.

The 13 locations are spread across Jammu, Kashmir, Gurgaon, and Noida, where the search is being conducted by the respective Deputy Commissioners (DC) and District Magistrates (DM). An ongoing investigation has brought to light two cases related to allegations of issuance of around two lakh arms licenses from different districts of Jammu & Kashmir. These licenses were allegedly issued by the former DC/DMs of these respective districts.

Among those whose residences are being investigated are former IAS officers and senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS). The then DC of Kupwara Rajiv Ranjan, an IAS officer of the 2010 batch, is one such individual in the list. So is the then DM of Baramulla and Udhampur Yasha Mudgil, who is an IAS officer of the 2007 batch. Besides Ranjan and Mudgil, the residences of six other JKAS civil service officials across Kupwara, Baramulla, Udhampur, Kishtwar, Shopian, Rajouri, Doda, and Pulwama are also being investigated by the CBI. They include Itrat Hussian, the then DM of Kupwara; Salim Mohammed, the then DM of Kishtwar; Mohammed Javed Khan, the then DM of Kishtwar and Shopian; FC Bhagat, the then DM of Rajouri; Farooq Ahmed Khan, the then DM of Dooda, and Jehangir Ahmed Mir, the then DM of Pulwama.

Issuing arms licenses to non-residents of J&K is in violation of rules, it was said. The CBI also suspects that these former public servants received illegal gratification in return for them ensuring the licenses get issued.

According to reports, the case was handed to the CBI on the recommendation of the Deputy General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan after the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the state busted a terror racket and subsequent investigations conducted by the sleuths pointed to the possible issuance of as many as 4.29 lakh arms licenses by the then civil service officials in the insurgency-hit J&K.

Further details are awaited.