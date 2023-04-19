Search icon
CBI registers FIR against Oxfam and others for alleged violations of FCRA

The FIR has been registered against Oxfam India based on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 19, 2023, 09:06 PM IST

(file photo: Zee Media Bureau)

The CBI has registered an FIR against Oxfam India and its office-bearers for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), officials said, PTI reported. The FIR has been registered based on a complaint from the Union Home Ministry. 

The complaint, which is now part of the FIR, has alleged that though Oxfam India's FCRA registration ceased, it planned to circumvent the law by taking other routes to channelise funds.

"From the email found during IT survey by the CBDT it appears that the Oxfam India is providing funds to the Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates/employees in the form of commission. The same is also reflected from the TDS data of the Oxfam India which shows payment of Rs 12.71 lakh to the CPR in the F.Y. 2019-20...," the complaint has alleged.

It said the organisation got FCRA registration to carry out social activities but payment made to CPR through its associates or employees in the form of commission -- professional or technical services -- is not in the line with its stated objectives. "This is violation of section 8 & 12(4) of the FCRA 2010," it alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)

