CBI registers FIR against accused in Hathras gang-rape case; takes over investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras gang-rape case on Sunday. The CBI registered the case on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and "further notification from the Government of India."

As per the agency, "the complainant has alleged that on September 14, 2020 the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field."

The case has been registered at ACB Ghaziabad on Sunday under relevant sections of the IPC and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989).

The suspected offences as per the FIR are rape, attempt to murder, and gang rape. Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB, Ghaziabad) Seema Pahuja has been named the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.

The agency has constituted a team and further investigation is underway.

A 19-year-old girl after allegedly being gang-raped on September 14 in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.

Her mortal remains were taken to her native place, where the UP Police and administration allegedly cremated her body without the family`s consent or presence.

Thereafter, there was a huge uproar across the country against the UP Police and the state government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Calls for justice were being heard from every corner of the country after which Yogi Aidtyanath formed an SIT to probe the entire incident.

However, with mounting criticism and Chief Minister's resolute stand of providing justice to the victim, the case has finally been handed over to the CBI.

(With ANI inputs)