CBI raids seven places in Mumbai linked to scam-hit Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday raided seven different places in Mumbai in connection with the Yes Bank scam as part of investigations in the alleged Rs 600 crore bribe given by DHFL to the family of banks's co-founder Rana Kapoor.

As per the reports, the agency is carrying out searches at the residence and the official premises of the accused in Mumbai.

Maharashtra: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids are underway at 7 locations in Mumbai, in connection with a case against #YesBank founder Rana Kapoor. https://t.co/tGygFGIvcp pic.twitter.com/bgEUS29FND — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

CBI has alleged that Kapoor conspired with DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan for extending monetary assistance to his company through Yes Bank in exchange for benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them.

The FIR filed registered in the case mentions that the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL). In return, Wadhawan allegedly 'paid a kickback of Rs 600 crore' to Kapoor and family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd.

Kapoor was booked on Sunday on charges of money laundering and cheating. He's was sent to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custoday till March 11.

Meanwhile, his daughter, Roshni Kapoor was stopped from leaving the country and was detained from the Mumbai airport. Roshni, a director of the DoIt Urban Ventures India Pvt. Ltd, was on her way to board a flight to London.