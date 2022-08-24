Search icon
Ahead of Nitish Kumar's litmus test, CBI raids residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh in Patna

Commenting on the raids, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna, Sunil Singh said the raids are intentional.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 09:32 AM IST

RJD MLC Sunil Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the Patna residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh on Wednesday, just hours before the floor test in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. According to preliminary reports, the CBI raids are related to the alleged land-for-job scam.

A team of 10 officers from the CBI had reached the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh at 8 am today. 

 

"It is being done on purpose. It has no significance. They do it in the hope that MLAs will vote in their favor out of fear", Sunil Singh said. 

 

Meanwhile, several supporters of Sunil Singh gathered outside his residence and protested against the raids. 

Raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were also underway in Bihar, in connection with the alleged land for job scam.

The central agency raided various places in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Wednesday as part of the ongoing probe into illegal mining and extortion case.

This comes days after Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet, with the biggest chunk of seats going to alliance partner RJD. A total of 31 ministers were inducted into the cabinet on August 16. The RJD got 16 ministerial berths, followed by Kumar's Janata Dal (United) which kept 11.

 Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time on August 10, a day after breaking away from the BJP. His deputy Tejashwi Yadav was also sworn in the same day.

