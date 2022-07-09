Chennai: CBI raids Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's house in connection with Chinese visa scam case

Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday reached the Chennai residence of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram.

According to reports, last time when the officials searched Karti Chidambaram’s house in Chennai one room was reportedly locked and the keys were in Karti Chidambaram’s possession, who was then in London. Now, after his return, the officials have visited the house again to search that room.

In May, CBI raided premises linked to the Congress Parliamentarian in connection with a case related to allegedly facilitating visas of nearly 250 Chinese nationals after receiving illegal gratification of Rs 50 lakh.

The Chinese nationals were supposed to work on a project in Punjab. Around nine locations spread over Mumbai, Odisha, Chennai, Karnataka, and Punjab are being raided.

Chidambaram and others have been accused of facilitating around over 250 visas during UPA-2. The new case is believed to be an off-shoot of the ongoing probes against him.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal had earlier argued that there is no material against the accused. "No money laundering case is made out as there are no allegations that any money was given to Karti Chidambaram. If there is no money, it cannot be laundered. Still, they registered the ECIR. The accused has joined the investigation and cooperation in the case," he said.

Several agencies are probing cases against Karti Chidambaram. In February 2018, he was arrested by CBI in the INX media case. An FIR was registered in May 2017, where CBI had alleged there were irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX media for foreign funds worth Rs 305 crore.