CBI raids 40 locations in NGO bribes case, detains 7 Home Ministry officials

CBI

The CBI on Tuesday raided 40 places across the country and detained seven Union Ministry of Home Affairs officials for allegedly taking bribes from NGOs in lieu of helping them in the renewal of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registrations.

The raids were conducted in Delhi, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Mysuru, and other states.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) source said that a hawala connection has also been exposed in the raids through which they sent around Rs 2 crore.

"We have detailed a few MHA officials for allegedly helping NGOs which were issued notices for FCRA violation or those seeking renewal of FCRA registration. FCRA is mandatory to receive foreign funds. Around 40 locations have been raided so far," the source told IANS.

The CBI team have caught the MHA officials receiving bribe redhanded.

A case under various sections of IPC read with sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been lodged in this respect.

The CBI sources said that more arrests in the case are likely.