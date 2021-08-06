CBI nabs impersonator who looted lakhs posing as NHAI chairman

Headlines

Australia Suffers a major setback with two key players ruled out of 1st ODI against India

India suspends visa services for Canadians as row over Hardeep Nijjar killing intensifies

Zomato slammed for tagging Gurugram Police in ‘banana chips’ post on X

Raima Sen says she 'doesn't care' about The Vaccine War being called propaganda: 'What is important is how...'

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,899 on Flipkart after Rs 38,001 off, Apple iPhone 15 to go on sale from September 22

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Raima Sen says she 'doesn't care' about The Vaccine War being called propaganda: 'What is important is how...'

Apple iPhone 13 available at Rs 21,899 on Flipkart after Rs 38,001 off, Apple iPhone 15 to go on sale from September 22

Suresh Raina predicts this Indian batter to be India's next Virat Kohli, aims to emulate Rohit Sharma's 2019 World Cup m

As Jaane Jaan releases, here are 8 best films of Kareena Kapoor

7 Side effects of eating raw garlic everyday

Benefits of doing meditation daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Women’s Reservation Bill passes Lok Sabha test but will only be implemented after 2029, here's why

Women’s Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, unveiling why India needs women quota in politics

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

Raima Sen says she 'doesn't care' about The Vaccine War being called propaganda: 'What is important is how...'

'Chhoti filmon ka chance nahi...': Vicky Kaushal reveals they were scared before Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released

Watch: Lakshmi Manchu gets angry, hits man as he interrupts her interview, fans defend her

HomeIndia

India

CBI nabs impersonator who looted lakhs posing as NHAI chairman

The accused committed fraud to the tune of Rs 80 lakhs posing as the chief of the National Highways Authority of India.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2021, 04:33 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Bureau of Investigation has revealed that it has arrested a man found to be impersonating the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The accused man cheated an individual for around ₹ 80 lakh, all the while posing as the NHAI top official.

The accused impersonator is called Manoj Kumar Jha and was nabbed by CBI from Gurugram. Jha is originally from Madhubani in Bihar.

The agency also carried out raids at eight locations connected to the accused after his arrest in Delhi, Kolkata, Madhubani and Bokaro Steel City. The CBI recovered approximately 200 sim cards as well as a range of incriminating documents from its search.

CBI spokesperson RC Joshi reportedly said, “It was alleged that the impersonator called one senior officer in NHAI. It was also alleged that the complainant was advised to talk to the said chairman, as he has informed to refer two-three big reputed contractors for some urgent purpose.”

As per the CBI, the hawala network was allegedly used for the transfer of money. The impersonator has been taken into custody by CBI and will remain so till August 9.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Ya to kisi se ladai hui hai ya phir...': Former India spinner on Yuzvendra Chahal’s snub from Indian team

Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma: How many matches have India won under their leadership?

'This happens before every World Cup': Former India cricketer on off-spinner's ODI recall

What happens to your money saved in bank accounts after your death? Know here

Coal scam case: CBI witness moves SC after ED names him accused in linked case, claims violation of fundamental right

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE