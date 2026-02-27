FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

CBI moves Delhi High Court challenging clean chit to Arvind Kejriwal, others in liquor policy case

After receiving the clean chit, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal upped the ante against the BJP top brass, alleging a political conspiracy against him and his party. "I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi, if the BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics," he said.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Feb 27, 2026, 07:03 PM IST

CBI moves Delhi High Court challenging clean chit to Arvind Kejriwal, others in liquor policy case
A court in Delhi has cleared all accused, including former chief minister Kejriwal, in the case.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court, challenging a lower court's order to discharge Arvind Kejriwal and several others in a liquor scam case, news agency PTI reported. Earlier in the day, a court in Delhi had cleared all 23 accused, including former chief minister Kejriwal, in the case related to his government's excise policy. After the court verdict, political leaders have hit out at the central government and the federal agency for trying to frame the former CM in a "fake" case.

A spokesperson for the central probe agency said: "The CBI has decided to appeal in the high court against the judgment of the trial court immediately since several aspects of the investigation have either been ignored or not considered adequately." Officials said they had carried out a two-year investigation and gathered documentary evidence and statements to suggest that a lobby of liquor makers and distributors influenced the government's excise policy. "It’s a sad day because the court has completely ignored CBI’s evidence," an official said, according to Hindustan Times.

After receiving the clean chit, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal upped the ante against the BJP top brass, alleging a political conspiracy against him and his party. "I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi, if the BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics. PM Modi, Amit Shah should apologise to the country. The court dubbed the case as totally fake, unfit for trial," he told reporters at a press conference. "PM Modi, Amit Shah hatched a conspiracy against us. We are 'kattar imandaar'," Kejriwal added.

