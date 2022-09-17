CBI moves Delhi Court seeking cancellation of Tejashwi Yadav's bail in IRCTC scam case

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an application in a Delhi court on Saturday against Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam case. The CBI sought the cancellation of bail granted to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader in the case.

Judge Geetanjali Goel has issued notice to Tejashwi Yadav on CBI's plea and sought his response in the matter.

The RJD leader and his mother Rabri Devi were granted bail in the case in 2018.

The scam is related to the IRCTC hotel maintenance contract case, in which the CBI charged 12 people and two companies. There were suspected irregularities in the awarding of contracts for two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Odisha's Puri to a private firm in 2006, involving a payment in the shape of a three-acre commercial site in the Bihar capital Patna.

In addition, the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet in the case, accusing them of money laundering.

The CBI had booked Lalu Prasad, his family members and others in July 2017 for allegedly making ill-gotten gains by tweaking the terms of tender of IRCTC hotels.

According to the CBI, Lalu Prasad committed misconduct by colluding with the owners of Chanakya and Sujata Hotel in Patna through IRCTC officials and owners of a front company belonging to Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

