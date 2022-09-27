CBI makes first arrest in Delhi liquor policy scam case, nabs Manish Sisodia's close aide Vijay Nair

Businessman Vijay Nair - File Photo

The CBI on Tuesday arrested businessman and former Aam Aadmi Party member Vijay Nair in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

Vijay Nair, who was abroad for quite some time, was called for questioning at the agency office on Tuesday. He is a former CEO of Mumbai-based entertainment and event management company Only Much Louder.

PTI quoted sources saying that Nair was arrested for his alleged role in "cartelisation" and "conspiracy" related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of liquor licence in the national capital.

The FIR has alleged that Arjun Pandey, an associate of Sisodia, had once collected about Rs 2-4 crore in cash from liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Nair.

Nair was “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD of Delhi for the year 2021-22,” according to the FIR.

According to the FIR filed by CBI, Vijay Nair is the only person not linked to politics, non-bureaucrat and non-liquor business owner in the list of the accused.

On behalf of Nair, Sameer Mahendru, Director of Indospirits, allegedly paid around Rs 2-4 crore to Arjun Pandey, an associate of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

There are allegations that Arun Ramchandra Pillai, a resident of Kokapet in Hyderabad, used to collect undue pecuniary advantages from Mahendru for onward transmission of money to accused public servants through Nair.

The FIR was lodged after Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, putting Sisodia, in-charge of the excise department, directly in the line of fire. Following this, the Delhi government had announced it was withdrawing the policy.

In August this year, Nair issued a statement wherein he refuted that he has fled the country and said he was abroad for “personal” work.

The ruling AAP in Delhi has asserted that the allegations of corruption in framing the excise policy, now being probed by the CBI, was the BJP’s political vendetta as it was “rattled” by Kejriwal and his party’s political rise.