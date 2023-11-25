Headlines

Kerala: Four students dead, several injured in stampede during CUSAT music fest in Kochi

CBI launches investigation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid to replace Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow Super Giants mentor?

Rescue Auger drill stuck in rubble, Uttarakhand tunnel rescue may take many more weeks

Meet Aitana Lopez, AI model from Spain with monthly earnings of nearly Rs 3 lakh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kerala: Four students dead, several injured in stampede during CUSAT music fest in Kochi

CBI launches investigation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid to replace Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow Super Giants mentor?

5 health benefits of avocado for weight loss

All box office records broken by Vijay’s Leo

Hypothyroidism: 7 remedies to reduce thyroid symptoms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s chemistry in Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya reminds them of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Not Vicky Kaushal, but this actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur

HomeIndia

India

CBI launches investigation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in cash-for-query case

Mahua Moitra is facing the heat of the "cash-for-query" allegations against her. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recently recommended her expulsion from the Lower House.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 09:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated an investigation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to look into 'quid pro quo' allegations of raising questions in Parliament, sources said on Saturday. In this regard, a senior CBI official said that no Preliminary Enquiry (PE) has been registered however an investigation has been initiated as the matter was referred by the anti-corruption body Lokpal.

"We are enquiring into the matter that was sent to us by Lokpal. We have yet to gather more details into the matter," the CBI official told ANI. Mahua Moitra is facing the heat of the "cash-for-query" allegations against her. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee has recently recommended her expulsion from the Lower House.

Lok Sabha Ethics Committee which investigated the cash-for-query allegations and adopted the report against Moitra with a 6:4 majority recommending the expulsion of the TMC member. Moitra had appeared before the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee on November 2 over the cash-for-query allegations against her.

Along with opposition members of the panel, she "walked out" of the meeting on Thursday. Opposition members raised questions over the line of questioning and alleged that "personal questions" were posed to the Trinamool Congress MP.

BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy were among those who "walked out" of the meeting. Moitra alleged that she was subjected to humiliating personal questions from the panel.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Moitra stated that "unethical, sordid, prejudiced behaviour was meted out" to her during the meeting. Earlier Nishikant Dubey had earlier approached Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Moitra, accusing her of asking questions in Lok Sabha to target the Adani Group at the behest of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for gifts.

The Ethics Committee had sought details reports from Information Technology (IT) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding IP address and location. The committee had also sought MHA's input on the dangers of sharing login credentials, emphasizing the legal consequences under Section IT ACT 2000.

The draft report is learnt to have suggested that "serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment". The report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee is now with speaker Om Birla who will take a final decision on the fate of the Trinamool MP.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress married at 15, had 4 children, started acting after divorce, Bollywood's first Lux girl, was India's most..

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host first museum exhibition of Pop art in India; know ticket prices, how to book

'Incredibly enriching experience': PM Modi takes sortie on Tejas fighter aircraft in Bengaluru; see photos

This blockbuster was rejected by Akshay, Salman, Anil; distributors refused to buy the film, became turning point of...

Starfish movie review: Khushalii Kumar dives deep into ocean but can't find logic or plot in this incoherent mess

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE