Cattle smuggling case: CBI seizes FDs worth Rs 16.97 cr belonging to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, family

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

The CBI has seized fixed deposits worth Rs 16.97 crore reportedly belonging to TMC Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal and his family members in connection with a cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border, officials said on Wednesday.

The fixed deposits were discovered during the agency's ongoing investigation, they claimed.

The CBI arrived at Mondal's Nichupatti residence in Bolpur on Wednesday to question his daughter Sukanya but left after 10 minutes since she refused to speak with them.

After missing his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency twice in three days, the agency had arrested Mondal last Thursday from his house, an official said.

The CBI alleges that Vikas Mishra, the brother of fugitive TMC leader Vinay Mishra, and Mondal protected alleged cattle smuggler Enamul Haq's associates, who used to buy animals at an Ilambazar market.

CBI on Wednesday morning grilled arrested TMC Anubrata Mondal's accountant at their temporary camp office as a part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam.

