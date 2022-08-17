Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Cattle smuggling case: CBI seizes FDs worth Rs 16.97 cr belonging to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, family

The agency had arrested Mondal last Thursday from his residence after he skipped his scheduled appearance before the CBI twice in three days

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Cattle smuggling case: CBI seizes FDs worth Rs 16.97 cr belonging to TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, family
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal

The CBI has seized fixed deposits worth Rs 16.97 crore reportedly belonging to TMC Birbhum District President Anubrata Mondal and his family members in connection with a cattle smuggling case across the Indo-Bangladesh border, officials said on Wednesday.

The fixed deposits were discovered during the agency's ongoing investigation, they claimed.

The CBI arrived at Mondal's Nichupatti residence in Bolpur on Wednesday to question his daughter Sukanya but left after 10 minutes since she refused to speak with them.

After missing his scheduled appearance before the central probe agency twice in three days, the agency had arrested Mondal last Thursday from his house, an official said.

The CBI alleges that Vikas Mishra, the brother of fugitive TMC leader Vinay Mishra, and Mondal protected alleged cattle smuggler Enamul Haq's associates, who used to buy animals at an Ilambazar market.

CBI on Wednesday morning grilled arrested TMC Anubrata Mondal's accountant at their temporary camp office as a part of its ongoing investigation into an alleged cattle smuggling scam.

READ| Who is Anubrata Mondal, TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee’s aide, arrested by CBI in cattle smuggling scam?

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC recruitment scam: ED interrogates former WB Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in jail
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.