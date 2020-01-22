CBI files four new cases against underworld don Chhota Rajan

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed four new cases on Wednesday against underworld don Chhota Rajan and his associates for murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy.

CBI has taken over the Maharashtra police case after the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) transferred it to the premier investigative agency.

He was part of noted criminal Dawood Ibrahim's D company before splitting from the group in 1993 and forming a gang of his own which frequently tussled with his formed crime organisation.

In 2015, Rajan was arrested in Bali on the basis of a Red Corner Notice from Interpol and following a tip-off by Australian authorities to the police in Indonesia. In the absence of an extradition treaty, the Indian authorities have already provided documents to their Indonesian counterparts about Rajan's Indian identity to facilitate his deportation. The sources said Rajan was in touch with various police officials for last six months seeking a passage to return to India as he feared for his life in Australia from Chhota Shakeel, a henchman of Dawood.

In 2000, there was an attempt on Rajan's life when Dawood's men tracked him down to a hotel in Bangkok but he managed a dramatic escape.

Mumbai-born Rajan, once a close confidant-turned-rival of underworld gang lord Dawood, has said that he is not afraid of Dawood, the prime accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Rajan was arrested on a Red Corner Notice by Interpol after eluding law enforcement agencies for over two decades.

He's currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.