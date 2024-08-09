Twitter
Opposition likely to submit notice to remove Jadgeep Dhankhar as Vice President: Report

Watch: Tihar Jail official suspended after video showing him dancing with pistol goes viral

John Abraham criticises actors for endorsing paan masala, says 'you're selling death': 'Even the government is...'

CBI coordinates with NIA, Interpol for return of wanted terrorist from Abu Dhabi

Bhavish Aggarwal gets richer by Rs 1752 crore after Ola Electric IPO listing, his net worth increases to…

India

CBI coordinates with NIA, Interpol for return of wanted terrorist from Abu Dhabi

Singh, who was facing an Interpol Red Notice, was brought back from Abu Dhabi by a security mission from the NIA and he was arrested on Friday morning after he arrived in Delhi, they said.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 09, 2024, 09:48 PM IST

CBI coordinates with NIA, Interpol for return of wanted terrorist from Abu Dhabi
The CBI has coordinated with the NIA and the Interpol for the return of Babbar Khalistan International terrorist Tarsem Singh who is wanted in connection with an RPG attack on the Intelligence Headquarters of the Punjab Police in Mohali and other terror cases, officials said Friday.

Singh, who was facing an Interpol Red Notice, was brought back from Abu Dhabi by a security mission from the NIA and he was arrested on Friday morning after he arrived in Delhi, they said.

"The said Red Notice Subject is wanted by the NIA for terror crimes and funding of terrorist activities. The CBI had got a Red notice issued against him from the Interpol General Secretariat on November 13, 2023, at the request of the NIA. The Red notice was circulated to all Interpol member countries for the location and arrest of the accused," a CBI spokesperson said.

Singh -- the brother of designated individual terrorist Lakhbir Landa -- is a key member of the Babbar Khalistan International (BKI) terrorist organisation and an important terror node of designated terrorists Rinda and Landa in the UAE, officials said.

Among other cases, he was also wanted in the RPG attack on Punjab Police in Mohali in May 2022.

He was initially picked up in Abu Dhabi in November 2023 the Red Corner Notice by Interpol and extradited on Friday.

Singh was actively involved in arranging and providing terror funds to India-based associates of Harwinder Sandhu alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh alias Landa.

It is alleged that Singh also helped in the channelisation of terror funds through multiple routes.

The NIA had booked him on August 20, 2022, in connection with terror activities of chiefs/members of proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), BKI, and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) among others who have established a massive network of terror operators across India.

"These outfits are working through operatives/members of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs to smuggle arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs from across the border.

"They have been using, narcotics trafficking, extortions, hawala trading to generate funds for carrying out terrorist activities on Indian soil, NIA investigations so far have revealed," an official said.

(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

