CBI conducts search operations at 169 locations in bank fraud cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted search operations at over 169 locations across the country in connection with bank fraud cases.

The CBI registered around 35 cases related to bank frauds of more than Rs 7000 crore.

Certain places where the CBI conducted these operations are Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, UP, Uttarakhand, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Further details are awaited.