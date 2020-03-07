Headlines

CBI chargesheet on insufficient evidence against former special director Rakesh Asthana accepted by court

The CBI had filed a chargesheet in the bribery case, in which Asthana's name was mentioned in Column 12.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 07, 2020, 11:38 PM IST

Delhi court on Saturday accepted a chargesheet filed by the CBI which said there was not enough evidence to summon agency's former Special Director Rakesh Asthana in a bribery case. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet in the case, in which Asthana's name was mentioned in Column 12.

Taking cognisance of the CBI chargesheet, Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal made a similar observation about CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar who was arrested by the agency in 2018 and later got bail.

Kumar's name was also mentioned in Column 12 of the charge sheet. Column 12 means there is not enough evidence to make a person an accused.

However, "middleman" Manoj Prasad who was listed as an accused in the charge sheet has been summoned by the court.  

Prasad's brother Someshwar Srivastava and father-in-law Sunil Mittal have also been summoned by the court which said there was sufficient material to proceed against them.

The court has directed the three accused to appear before the court on April 13.

The judge took cognisance of the charge sheet filed under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Earlier, former investigating officer of the case, AK Bassi, had told the court that there were "clinching evidence" against Asthana.

In 2018, Asthana was engaged in a bitter fight with the then CBI Director Alok Verma and levelled charges of corruption against each other.

The case emanates from a statement recorded by a Hyderabad-based real estate agent Sathish Sana whose role was being investigated by a team led by Asthana in a bribery case allegedly involving meat exporter Moin Qureshi. It was alleged that Sana had paid Rs 50 lakh as bribe to Qureshi, which was shown as investment in his company, to get relief in a bribery case.

