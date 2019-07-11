CBI carrying out searches at offices of Lawyers Collective run by Anand Grover

Headlines

Sikkim: Congress accuses Centre of being unresponsive towards people in disaster-hit state

Brief history of India-Israel relations, impact of Israel-Hamas war

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match 9

Eng vs Ban: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs to register first win in World Cup 2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sikkim: Congress accuses Centre of being unresponsive towards people in disaster-hit state

Brief history of India-Israel relations, impact of Israel-Hamas war

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Afghanistan match 9

7 Indian foods to eat during loose motion

World mental health day: 7 Tips to keep your mind healthy and calm

Top 10 medical colleges in India; check fees

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

Author Kanchan Pant's directorial debut Dear Latika to be screened at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

HomeIndia

India

CBI carrying out searches at offices of Lawyers Collective run by Anand Grover

This is in connection with alleged FCRA violation.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2019, 10:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The CBI is carrying out searches Thursday at the offices of Lawyers Collective, an NGO run by noted lawyer Anand Grover, officials said.

The searches are understood to be taking place at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the NGO, they said.Officials did not give any details of locations where searches are going on, they said.
Grover, husband of former Additional Solicitor General Indira Jaising was booked by the agency for alleged Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act violations in receiving foreign aid.

When contacted, Grover asked not to be disturbed as he was in the "midst" of it (searches). Lawyers Collective had denied all charges levelled by the CBI. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

People 'crossing borders' to escape rent in one of world's richest nations

'Problem with Congress is that...': BJP MP reacts strongly after CWC passes resolution supporting Palestine

NZ vs NED, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for New Zealand vs Netherlands match 6

Caste Census: A ray of light instead of shooting in the dark

MORE

MOST VIEWED

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE