CBI asks Didi's Dharna cop Rajeev Kumar to appear tomorrow morning at 10 AM

CBI officers have reached ex Kolkata police Commisioner Rajeev Kumar's residence today.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 26, 2019, 08:57 PM IST

CBI has asked Rajeev Kumar to appear before it at the CGO complex tomorrow morning at 10 AM.

Earlier, the agency issued a look-out notice  against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Saradha chit fund scam in West Bengal.

The investigative agency has mentioned in the notice to airports and land ports that Kumar should not be allowed to leave the country.

The notice means that Kumar, who is allegedly linked to the Saradha chit fund scam, will be handed over to the CBI at airports or land ports of the country if he tries to leave India.

Kumar has been accused of destroying evidence related to the Ponzi scheme when he was heading the West Bengal Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the chit fund scam.

On May 24, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea filed by Kumar seeking an extension of the seven-day period granted to him to approach a competent court for protection from arrest in connection with the case.

Kumar had approached the apex court seeking an extension of protection from arrest, claiming that he was not able to access legal remedies in West Bengal since lawyers in the state were on strike.

An unprecedented chain of events had unfolded on February 3 when a CBI team was detained by Kolkata Police when it reached Kumar's residence to question him. It was followed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the officer's home.

 On the day the Model Code of Conduct(MCC) ended, Mamata government reinstated Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma who was shunted out by the ECI. other officers were reinstated too.

Rajeev Kumar too was reinstated as Assistant Directorate General of CID in West Bengal.

Kolkata and Bidhannagar Police Commissioners who were posted by ECI have been sent on waiting.

CBI has served a notice to Rajeev Kumar and he has been asked to appear before the CBI at CGO complex tomorrow at 10am.

 

 


 

