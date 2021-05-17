CBI arrests top TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra, Sovan Chatterjee in Narada case

In a significant political development, West Bengal cabinet ministers Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former minister Sovan Chatterjee were arrested by CBI on Monday (May 17) in connection with Narada case. It is learnt that the CBI will submit chargesheet on Monday and produce these TMC leaders before the court.

A CBI team picked up West Bengal minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from his residence on Monday morning.

It may be recalled that Wesnt Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar had recently given permission to the CBI for prosecution of these TMC leaders.

Governor accorded sanction for prosecution of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra & Sovan Chatterjee being appointing authority of Ministers ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ under Article 164 & thus competent authority Media reports that sanction was for being MLA is incorrect. pic.twitter.com/vqEg7Cv6OW — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 9, 2021

A statement released by Governor Dhankar said the sanction for prosecution of the four leaders was accorded by Dhankhar "after the CBI had made a request and made available entire documentation relevant to the case to the honourable governor and he invoked his powers under Article 163 and 164 of the Constitution, being the competent authority to accord such sanction".

It may be recalled that Narada sting tapes surfaced before 2016 West Bengal Assembly Election. In the video, the ministers were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of promised favours.