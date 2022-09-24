CBI arrests Mumbai ex-top cop Sanjay Pandey in NSE phone tapping case

Sanjay Pandey (File Photo)

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the unlawful National Stock Exchange phone tapping case.

Pandey appeared before the court and was sentenced to four days in CBI custody. The Enforcement Directorate had previously arrested him in the NSE co-location and phone tapping case.

The financial investigative agency had filed a case and launched an investigation against Sanjay Pandey, as well as NSE's previous chiefs Ravi Narain and Chitra Ramakrishna, for their alleged involvement in snooping on certain exchange employees.

In July, the Enforcement Directorate informed a court that Sanjay Pandey had resigned from the service in April 2000. Between 2001 and 2006, there was litigation regarding his service. Later, in 2007, he applied for VRS (Voluntary Retirement Service), which he withdrew in October 2008.

The ED informed the court that Sanjay Pandey formed a company, iSec Securities Private Limited, in 2001. Sanjay Pandey was still employed when this firm was formed, even though he was not a director of the company, according to the agency.

The agency said that Pandey attended office meetings and was indirectly influencing company operations, and that the contract was only a sham. The deal with NSE is a criminal pact, and MTNL phone lines were tapped, according to the ED, who claims that the proceeds of crime in this instance total Rs 4.54 crore.

NSE Phone tapping case

According to the FIR, former NSE executives Chitra Ramakrishna and Ravi Narain hired a private firm to illegally snoop on NSE employees. The CBI and the ED believe they were looking to see if the employees were discussing or leaking exchange-related information.

According to reports, Sanjay Pandey's company, iSec Services, obtained a contract worth around Rs 4.45 crore. The alleged snooping happened between 2009 and 2017, coincidentally during the co-location scam. The NSE later disposed the snooping machine as e-waste.

The CBI also searched 18 of the accused's homes in Mumbai, Pune, Kota, Lucknow, and Delhi-NCR, including Sanjay Pandey's.

