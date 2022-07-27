CBI arrests Lalu Yadav's former OSD Bhola Yadav in alleged land for job case

Lalu Yadav's close aide Bhola Yadav

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Bhola Yadav, who was Lalu Prasad Yadav's Officer of Special Duty (OSD) when he was railway minister. He was arrested in connection with the Railway Recruitment Scam. Searches are being conducted in four places in Bihar: two in Patna and two in Darbhanga. Bhola was arrested from Delhi this morning.

As per sources, Bhola is said to be the kingpin of the railway recruitment scam case, that had taken place between 2004 and 2009.

It is alleged that prime properties in Patna were sold or gifted to the family members of the former miister in return for railway jobs to their owners and families.

The CBI has accused Lalu Prasad Yadav of a recruitment scam when he was the railway minister in the Manmohan Singh government.

Yadav had allegedly taken land from aspirants for granting them railway jobs.

The CBI has filed the case against Yadav, Rabri Devi and daughters Misa and Hema. They have also named several candidates. The agency filed the case under section 120-B, which deals with criminal conspiracy.

Yadav had been the railway minister during UPA 1. He was widely praised by the media for better managing the railways and increasing revenue by introducing innovative schemes. He was called by several management schools, including IIMs, for lectures on his model of management.

Lalu Yadav was sent to jail in December 2017 in connection with the Deogarh treasury case, which was linked to the larger fodder scam probe. In the Dumka case, he was sentenced to 14 years in jail.

In February this year, Yadav was fined Rs 60 lakh and sentenced to five years in the Doranda case.