The Supreme Court has dismissed Tamil Nadu's pleas seeking 11 TMC of Cauvery water from Karnataka. Know what happens next and understand the existing water-sharing arrangement.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed two applications filed by the Tamil Nadu government seeking directions to Karnataka to release 11 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery river water to the state, dealing a setback to its efforts to recover the alleged shortfall in water supply.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh passed the order. Before pronouncing its decision, Justice Nath orally observed that a third application filed by Tamil Nadu on Friday would also be dismissed.

Tamil Nadu approached the apex court, alleging that Karnataka failed to release its stipulated share of Cauvery water despite having sufficient reserves in its reservoirs. The state claimed a shortfall of 11.719 TMC in the water flows due to it at Billigundulu, the inter-state border measuring point, up to October 6.

The applications sought directions to Karnataka to make good the deficit and ensure that Tamil Nadu received its proportionate share under the existing water-sharing arrangement.

Why did Tamil Nadu approach the Supreme Court?

Tamil Nadu's grievance centred on the alleged non-compliance with directions issued by the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), which monitor and regulate water releases between the states.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Tamil Nadu, argued that the state was facing an acute shortage of water, affecting agricultural activities and crops.

Tamil Nadu maintained that the CWMA and CWRC, despite holding meetings every fortnight to assess water availability and determine releases, had failed to address the accumulated shortfall.

The state also argued that Karnataka should release an additional quantity of water to compensate for the deficit and prevent further agricultural losses.

In its submissions, Tamil Nadu pointed to the water available in Karnataka's reservoirs and alleged that the state was withholding water despite having sufficient storage.

What was Karnataka's argument?

Karnataka opposed Tamil Nadu's demand, citing deficient rainfall and drought-like conditions in several parts of its Cauvery basin.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for Karnataka, argued that the state itself was struggling with water scarcity and had to prioritise drinking water requirements and irrigation needs. Karnataka also contended that Tamil Nadu would benefit from the Northeast monsoon, which could replenish its reservoirs, while the same rainfall would not provide comparable relief to the upper riparian state.

At an earlier hearing on October 12, the Supreme Court had questioned how Karnataka could be expected to clear the accumulated water deficit when it was itself facing drought conditions. The bench observed that a backlog could be addressed only when excess water was available and questioned whether Karnataka could be directed to release additional water during a period of scarcity.

What is the Cauvery water-sharing arrangement?

Under the Supreme Court's 2018 verdict, Karnataka must release 177.25 TMC of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu in a normal water year, with proportionate adjustments during deficient rainfall years. The CWMA and CWRC, established in 2018, monitor water availability, reservoir levels and releases to ensure implementation of the sharing arrangement. Disagreements persist over how water should be distributed during distress years.

What happens next?

The Supreme Court's dismissal of Tamil Nadu's applications does not end the Cauvery water dispute. Tamil Nadu can continue raising its concerns over alleged shortfalls before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), which monitor water availability and oversee releases. Karnataka is not required to release the additional 11 TMC under the dismissed applications. However, the existing 2018 water-sharing framework remains in force, including Karnataka's obligation to release 177.25 TMC to Tamil Nadu in a normal water year, with adjustments during distress years.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu may pursue further legal remedies if fresh grounds arise. The larger challenge remains resolving how Cauvery water should be shared between the two states during rainfall-deficit years.