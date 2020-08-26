Trending#

Caught on tape: Woman thrashes watchman brutally in Telangana, video goes viral

The incident took place on Monday, August 24.


Updated: Aug 26, 2020, 02:51 PM IST

A watchman of an apartment building in Chandarnagar, Telangana was thrashed by a woman after an argument broke out between them.

The incident took place on Monday, August 24. The CCTV camera captured the entire incident. 

The video shows the woman leaving her car, and proceed to walk towards the watchmen. She starts beating up the watchmen after a brief exchange of words.

She was seen punching and kicking the watchmen as he tried to shield himself from the blows.

Local police say that they have received a complaint from the watchman & after obtaining permission from the court, they will register a case.

Investigation in the case is underway.