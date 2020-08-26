Caught on tape: Woman thrashes watchman brutally in Telangana, video goes viral

A watchman of an apartment building in Chandarnagar, Telangana was thrashed by a woman after an argument broke out between them.

The incident took place on Monday, August 24. The CCTV camera captured the entire incident.

#WATCH Telangana: A woman thrashed a watchman after an alleged argument took place between them in Chandarnagar, Hyderabad on August 24. Local police say that they have received a complaint from the watchman & after obtaining permission from the court, they will register a case. pic.twitter.com/LuYefrJzVV August 26, 2020

The video shows the woman leaving her car, and proceed to walk towards the watchmen. She starts beating up the watchmen after a brief exchange of words.

She was seen punching and kicking the watchmen as he tried to shield himself from the blows.

Local police say that they have received a complaint from the watchman & after obtaining permission from the court, they will register a case.

Investigation in the case is underway.