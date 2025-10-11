Caught on CCTV: Gold plated 'Kalash' worth Rs 4000000 stolen from Jain Temple in Delhi, second theft in one month; Watch video
INDIA
In a shocking news from northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, a gold-plated 'kalash' (urns) was allegedly stolen from the spire of a Jain temple. The kalash worth around Rs 40 lakh. The kalash' weighed around 25 to 30 kilograms of copper and gold lamination, a senior police officer said.
The theft has been caught on CCTV cameras installed at the temple. It is visible in CCTV that the thief used electric wires to scale the temple, stealing the 'kalash' during late-night Karva Chauth festivities. Investiagtions using CCTV footage has been launched.
This is a second such case, earlier in September 25, A gold plated Kalash worth Rs Rs 1.5 crore, along with other valuables were stolen from a Jain religious event near the Red Fort. As per reports, the stolen items included a golden 'jhari' (urn) and a gold coconut weighing about 760 grams, a 115-gram gold 'jhari' of smaller size, studded with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies. These all are used in Jain rituals.
(With agency inputs)