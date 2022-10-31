WATCH: CCTV captures exact moment when the 143-year-old iconic Gujarat bridge snapped as people shook it

Morbi bridge collapse - File Photo

A day after the horrific bridge collapse tragedy in Gujarat’s Morbi, which has claimed over 130 lives so far, a CCTV footage has emerged that captured the exact moment when the British-era suspension bridge snapped as people kept shaking it vigorously. The CCTV footage shows a group of young men shaking the suspension bridge right before it snaps.

Several other videos too have emerged showing people in huge numbers jumping and running on the 'hanging bridge' and shaking it, in what seems to be a deliberate attempt to sway the structure for fun. All these videos are said to be shot over the past 3-4 days since the bridge reopened after renovation.

CCTV captures Morbi Bridge tragedy; footage shows people shaking bridge

#shorts



For more videos, click here https://t.co/6ddeGF8CPg pic.twitter.com/axqWKpsbYB — DNA (@dna) October 31, 2022

Eyewitnesses said there were several women and children on the British era “hanging bridge” when it snapped, plunging them into the water below. Apart from locals, people from nearby cities and villages had also come to the bridge on a holiday when it collapsed.

Due to the Diwali vacation and being a Sunday, there was a rush of tourists on the bridge, a major tourist attraction.

Before the tragedy occurred, some people were seen jumping on the bridge and pulling its big wires, an eyewitness said, adding that the bridge may have collapsed due to the “huge crowd” on it.

People fell over each other when the bridge collapsed, he said. Several of the victims were seen hanging by the edge of the bridge to prevent themselves from slipping into the river.

After the collapse, all that remained of the bridge was part of the metal carriageway hanging down from one end into the river water, its thick cables snapped in places.

The bridge was first inaugurated on February 20, 1879, by Mumbai governor Richard Temple. It was completed in 1880 at the cost of around Rs 3.5 lakh back then. All the material came from England and it was built to connect Darbargarh to Nazarbagh.

Now, this hanging pool connects the seat of Mahaprabhuji and the entire Samakantha area. This suspension bridge is over 140 years old and its length is about 765 feet.

Morbi Municipal Committee's Chief Executive Officer S.V. Zala, in a shocking revelation, said that the bridge was opened for the public without a fitness certificate.

Zala, addressing the local media, said: "For a long period, this bridge was closed for the public... seven months ago, a private company was given contract for renovation and maintenance, and the bridge was reopened for the public on October 26 (Gujarati New year day) by the private company. The Nagar Palika has not issued a fitness certificate."

He even claimed that it is possible that the company might have got a fitness certificate from the engineering company, but it was not submitted to the municipality till date. The company, on its own and without informing the civic body, reopened the bridge for the public, he alleged.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel also told the media that normally when bridges are constructed or renovated, before opening it for public, technical assessment is must, and load bearing capacity is tested and only after this is a usage certificate issued by the authority concerned and the bridges can only then be opened for the public.