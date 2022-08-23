Caught om camera: Woman thrashes Zomato delivery agent with shoe, internet left fuming

Screengrab of the viral video.

A shocking video of a woman beating a Zomato delivery agent in the with her shoe middle of a road is going viral on the internet. The clip also includes few seconds in which the bystanders can be seen beaten by woman.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named dj (@bogas04) on August 16, to which Zomato had replied with a promise to look into the matter. The viral clip has left people furious, calling for justice for the delivery executive.

“Hi @zomatocare @zomato, the delivery executive got assaulted while delivering my order (#4267443050). Some woman took the order from him and started hitting him with her footwear. He came to my place crying and terrified that he would lose his job,” read the caption.

In the thread, the user further wrote that the video the incident was shot by one of the bystanders. He also said he tried to contact the customer support of Zomato, who asked him to tell the delivery agent to contact the rider support.

“I'm tweeting so that the DE gets justice and job security. I asked the customer representative to connect me with their superior to explain it better. Please look into this urgently and help him. Looking forward to explain further on call,” he wrote.

Replying to the thread, Zomato responded: “Hi there, thanks for sharing this. We are getting this checked.”

With over 6,000 views so far, the video has led to a furore on Twitter with people calling out for action against the woman and raising concern about the safety of delivery agents.

One user wrote, "Such a shameless lady she should be aware that you are accepting another person's order and this type of behaviour is unacceptable @zomato should file a complaint against this lady and support the delivery boy."