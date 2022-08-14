Search icon
Caught on Camera: Woman beaten up by father-in-law in front of relatives in posh Noida society, accused absconding

The latest incident took place four days ago when Smiti’s sister Smita, brother Smit Shahi and mother Sushma Sinha were present at home.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 05:22 PM IST

Caught on Camera: Woman beaten up by father-in-law in front of relatives in posh Noida society, accused absconding
Screengrab of incident captured in CCTV

In a shocking incident reported from Noida, a man thrashed his daughter-in-law even as her husband and brother-in-law stood as mute spectators. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed at home. 

The incident took place in Cleo Country Society of Noida’s Sector 121. In the video, the woman and her father-in-law can be seen arguing over something. Soon after, the elderly can be seen grabbing the woman by her hair and beating her mercilessly as another woman tries to pull him with his T-shirt. 

The second woman, pruportedly Smiti's sister Smita, is attacked by a man, one of the two sons of the accused elderly. 

The daughter-in-law, beaten up in the video, has been identified as Smiti Kashyap. She got married to Vivek Kumar, a resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, in the year 2018 and shifted to Noida.

Smiti has alleged that she has been a victim of domestic violence from the past four years. She says that her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law have been thrashing her ever since she got married.

The latest incident took place four days ago when Smiti’s sister Smita, brother Smit Shahi and mother Sushma Sinha were present at home. 

A case has been filed against the father and his two sons based on Smita’s complaint. The woman has also submitted video proof to the police. All the three men wanted in the case are now absconding. 

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at the age of 62
