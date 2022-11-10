Search icon
Caught on Camera: Trying to flee, rape-accused Noida executive runs over security guard

On Tuesday night, Sector 120's Amrapali Zodiac society informed police that Singh was at home. Singh fled after seeing the police.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 09:51 PM IST

Screen Grab

Attempting to avoid arrest on rape charges, a man hit a security guard with his car in Noida on Tuesday. The event was recorded on video by the society's CCTV cameras.

Neeraj Singh, the driver who hit the security personal, is the general manager of a private firm. The police in Noida were on the lookout for Singh after a colleague reported that he had raped her. A police officer said that Singh has been missing since the report was made.

The Amrapali Zodiac society in Sector 120 alerted the police that Singh had been spotted at his residence on Tuesday night. Singh saw the cops coming and made a break for it.

The CCTV video shows Singh's Honda SUV spinning wildly as it emerges from the garage. The vehicle then ploughs into a gate guard, taking him out of the neighborhood while a police officer gives pursuit. Another camera shows the security guy being tossed to the floor as his colleagues and the police officer begin to surround the vehicle. The car takes off quickly again and manages to get away.

Reports state that Ashok Mavi, the security guard, was hurt in the shoulder and the legs. On Wednesday, police said they had opened a case against Singh based on his allegation, charging him with violations of Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 427 (causing damage), and 338 (grievous pain or endangering life).

