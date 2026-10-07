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Caught On Camera: Telangana Congress MLA 'misbehaved' with woman on TSRTC bus, faces flak, says he 'has no idea of consent'

Caught On Camera: Telangana Congress MLA 'misbehaved' with woman on TSRTC bus

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Caught On Camera: Telangana Congress MLA 'misbehaved' with woman on TSRTC bus, faces flak, says he 'has no idea of consent'

During an interaction with a college student who said she had saved Rs 45,000 due to the scheme, the Ibrahimpatnam MLA allegedly touched her inappropriately despite her visible discomfort.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 07, 2026, 02:51 PM IST

Caught On Camera: Telangana Congress MLA 'misbehaved' with woman on TSRTC bus, faces flak, says he 'has no idea of consent'
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A video purportedly showing Telangana Congress MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy inappropriately touching a female college student inside a moving state-run bus triggered widespread criticism after being widely shared online.

The incident happened on Tuesday, 6 October, on a bus going from Ibrahimpatnam to Yamjal in Ranga Reddy district. Reddy had boarded the vehicle to interact with beneficiaries of the government's Mahalakshmi Free Ride scheme for women, girls and transgender people.

Telangana Congress MLA misbahaves with woman on bus | Watch

During an interaction with a college student who said she had saved Rs 45,000 due to the scheme, the Ibrahimpatnam MLA allegedly touched her inappropriately despite her visible discomfort.

The clip shows the 70-year-old leader holding her hand even as she tries to pull away. 

Reacting to the video, playback singer Chinmayi Sripada wrote on X that the MLA has "no idea of consent".

"The Congress needs to train its male politicians to keep their hands off girls. His banal conversation doesn't need him to repeatedly touch her. Doesn't matter how old he is – she is not comfortable, and this man has no idea of consent," she posted.

Former IPS officer and BRS general secretary RS Praveen Kumar condemned the incident and urged SHE Teams and the Women Safety Wing to take action."

Take a complaint from RTC conductor and book under 354 IPC," he said, alleging, "Both BJP and Congress are competing with each other in insulting women."

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