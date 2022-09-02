Caught on Camera: Punjab AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur slapped by her husband, women's commission steps in

Screengrab of the incident

A purported video of Punjab AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by her husband, who is also a leader of the ruling party in the state, has surfaced on social media.

In the video shot on July 10, the two-time legislator from Talwandi Sabo could be heard arguing with her husband, Sukhraj Singh. Suddenly, Singh gets up and apparently slaps Kaur. Some people standing near the couple then intervene and push Singh away, the video showed.

Domestic violence against women doesn’t stop even if they’re an MLA. This is Baljinder Kaur, AAP MLA from Punjab.pic.twitter.com/QceL4JpBuP — Jas Oberoi | ਜੱਸ ਓਬਰੌਏ (@iJasOberoi) September 1, 2022

Both the MLA and the party are yet to comment on the incident, which was caught on a CCTV camera near the couple's home in Talwandi Sabo.

Meanwhile, Punjab State Women's Commission chairperson Manisha Gulati said she has seen the video and will take suo motu notice of the incident. Kaur got married to Singh, the AAP's youth wing convener for Majha region, in February 2019.

She did her M.Phil from Punjab University, Patiala, in 2009. Before foraying into politics, she was a professor of English at Mata Gujri College at Fatehgarh Sahib.

Former Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Akali Dal called for action against the MLA's husband.

"Totally condemn the despicable violence by husband of T.Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur. We must call out such weaklings who feel superior using violence on women. Baljinder's husband must issue a public apology and mend his ways or strict action as per law should be taken against him," she tweeted.