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Caught On Camera: Man throws chilli powder on bank employees, loots Rs 4.5 lakh in Nagpur

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Caught On Camera: Man throws chilli powder on bank employees, loots Rs 4.5 lakh in Nagpur

Masked man threw chilli powder at SBI staff in Nagpur and fled with Rs 4.5 lakh. CCTV video went viral. Police caught him within 30 minutes and recovered the cash.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

Caught On Camera: Man throws chilli powder on bank employees, loots Rs 4.5 lakh in Nagpur
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A masked man robbed Rs 4.5 lakh from an SBI branch in Nagpur after throwing chilli powder at employees. He was caught within 30 minutes and the cash was recovered.

CCTV shows chilli powder attack inside bank

The incident occurred on Thursday at a State Bank of India branch in Nagpur, Maharashtra, where a masked man threw chilli powder at staff members during working hours. CCTV footage shows the assailant entering the bank and attacking employees at the counters, prompting them to flee and protect their eyes.

During a chilli powder attack, bank employees fled their desks, allowing a robber to steal Rs 4.5 lakh in cash. The incident was recorded by CCTV, and bank officials promptly notified the police, causing panic among customers present at the branch.

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Police caught the accused in 30 minutes

After receiving information, the Nagpur Police initiated an investigation at the bank, analysing CCTV footage from inside and surrounding areas. They successfully traced the escape route of the accused and identified him within 30 minutes of the crime using the footage and local inputs.

The accused was apprehended and the stolen amount of Rs 4.5 lakh was recovered from his possession. Police said the quick action helped in solving the case. The accused is currently in police custody and is being questioned. Police are investigating how he planned the robbery and whether anyone else was involved. The exact SBI branch location has not been officially disclosed yet. Further investigation is underway.

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