Caught on camera: Korean blogger harassed in Jodhpur, accused arrested after video goes viral

A man accused of stalking a Korean blogger in Rajasthan was detained by police in Jodhpur on Monday. Videos circulated online depicted a man following the girl as she filmed herself, and then revealing himself. In the clip, the girl is heard screaming and seen fleeing from the man.

The police eventually took notice of the situation when the video went viral online and arrested the suspect. “A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her in Jodhpur. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him,” Jodhpur East DCP Amrita Duhan, to news agency ANI. She also said that the detained guy would have a medical check shortly.

The head of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, responded to the video by calling the incident "disgusting" and announcing that she will be writing to the chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, to demand immediate and severe action.

She wrote, “Just came across this video of a Korean vlogger who posted a video of her being sexually harassed in Jodhpur. This is extremely disgusting and shameful. People like these are spoiling the image of our great country. Am writing to Shri@AshokGehlot51 to take strongest action!”

In December of last year, two guys in the Mumbai neighbourhood of Khar sexually assaulted a South Korean YouTuber. The YouTuber, who was shooting a live video on social media at the time, sparked outrage when a 60-second clip surfaced showing a guy snatching her hand.

The suspects, Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari were taken into prison and held for 24 hours.

Despite the incident, she still planned to visit India in the future, which she appreciated the police for reacting quickly to.