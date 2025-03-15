In a shocking incident, a Karnataka BJP leader and a police official reportedly got into a power slap contest in Chitradurga. The video of the incident was circulated online, prompting reactions from netizens.

In a shocking incident, a Karnataka BJP leader and a police official reportedly got into a power slap contest in Chitradurga. The video of the incident was circulated online, prompting reactions from netizens.

As per an NDTV report, a group of people, including Madhugiri BJP District President Hanumanta Gowda, were standing on Durgada Siri Hotel Road around midnight on Friday, i.e., March 14. A sub-inspector, named Gadilingappa, ordered them to disperse.

However, it enraged Gowda who reportedly started abusing and assaulting the sub-inspector. Triggered, the police official also slapped the BJP leader, leading to the escalation of the fight between them. During this, the cop sustained injuries to his hand and fingers, after which, he was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, Gowda was taken into custory by the police. The BJP leader alleged that he had been assaulted by the police.

Meanwhile, BJP’s state unit chief BY Vijayendra posted the now-viral video on X and slammed the ruling Congress over the law and order situation in the state.

Watch

In his post Vijayendra wrote, “Since the Congress came to power in the state, cases of murder, extortion, robbery and rape have been continuously occurring. A situation has arisen where the safety of the common people cannot be provided and law and order has completely collapsed."

“Meanwhile, some low-level police officers are resorting to police brutality and even physically assaulting the common people and responsible citizens," he added.

Condemning the incident, he added, "@BJP4Karnataka strongly condemns the hooliganism displayed by PSI Gadilingappa in Chitradurga against our party’s Madhugiri (organisational district) district president, Hanumantegowda."