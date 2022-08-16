Search icon
Caught on Camera: Drunk security guard beats, molests girls at Karol Bagh hostel; DCW seeks report from police

The video shows several girls running across the corridor to save themselves as the accused grabs one of them, beats and molests her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:46 PM IST

Screengrab of video tweeted by DCW chief Swati Maliwal

In a shocking incident caught on CCTV, a man is seen beating and molesting girls at a hostel in Karol Bagh area. The man is said to be the security guard of the hostel and was purportedly in an inebriated state. 

The 30-second CCTV footage tweeted by Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, shows several girls running across the corridor to save themselves as the accused grabs one of them, beats and molests her. 

The incident took place in the Golds Villa PG located in the Karol Bagh area. As per reports, a complaint was made to the owner of the PG, but no action was taken against the accused.

However, the DCW stepped in and has issued a notice to Delhi Police. 

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has asked Delhi Police to register an FIR immediately and arrest the accused. The Commission has also sought the details of registration of the said PG. 

The commission has also directed the police to submit an ‘action taken report’ latest by 4 pm on August 18. 

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, “A disturbing incident has been reported to the Commission. An FIR must be registered immediately and the accused must be arrested. The brazenness of the act is unnerving and the strongest action needs to be taken.”

Uttar Pradesh: Unidentified men open fire outside Hapur court, undertrial killed
