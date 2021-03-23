Caught on cam: Woman takes father to restaurant, gets him drunk, then burns him alive

In a shocking case, a woman in Kolkata murdered her own father by setting him on fire after taking him to a restaurant for dinner. The 22-year old woman got the victim drunk and then killed him. The police is also stunned after the incident.

A senior police officer said on Monday that the woman had gone to the restaurant to have dinner with her father on Sunday night and there she got her father drunk. After this, both of them also went for a walk at Chadpal Ghat on Strand Road. The officer informed that when the woman's father slept on the banks of the river Hooghly, she allegedly poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze.

The police said that the entire incident was captured in CCTV cameras and the woman has also confessed to her crime. He said that the woman, a resident of Christopher Road, near Park Circus, has been arrested on the complaint of one of her relatives.

"During interrogation, the woman alleged that her mother had died when she was young and since then the father had started physically assaulting her. The torture stopped after the woman's marriage. However, her marriage broke off and she returned home, after which the assault started again," the police officer informed.

Police is currently investigating all the allegations made by the woman. She was produced in the court and has been sent to police custody till March 29.