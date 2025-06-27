During the 148th chariot festival, the Rath Yatra 2025 in Ahmedabad was was the center of attraction, however it soon turned chaotic when three elephants, 1 male and other 2 female, went out of control.

During the 148th chariot festival, the Rath Yatra 2025 in Ahmedabad was was the center of attraction, however it soon turned chaotic when three elephants, 1 male and other 2 female, went out of control. The devotees started to flee here and there, causing panic and chaos near Desai Ni Pol in Khadia area. Several people were present during the procession and the small lanes of the area was fullpacked. However the three elephants, out of the decorated 18 elephants in the procession started to run in the crowd deviating from the designated route, trampling several people.

The video caught on camera. It can be seen in the video that three elephants lost control and were running towards the road. This triggered panic and 'near; stampede like situation as people were rushing to save themselves.

Many people tried to bring the situation in control. The elephants were injected and were taken away. Fire Department, doctors, and police teams were present at the location. Only, two injuries has been reported so far.

According to RK Sahu, Superintendent of the Kamla Nehru Zoological Garden, the elephant, the only male among the 18, suddenly began to run after being agitate, deviatingaway from the designated path. “Following protocol, the elephant was immediately given a tranquiliser injection. Two female elephants were used to gently herd him away from the crowd, in line with our standard safety strategy," he added.

Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad

The Rath Yatra, covering 16 km route, on June 27, saw influx of massive crowd. The procession included a grand lineup of 18 elephants, around 100 trucks, devotional music groups known as bhajan mandlis, and 30 akhadas or local gymnasiums, as per HT. Large number of security personnels are deployed for safety purposes.