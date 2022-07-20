Search icon
Caught on cam: Out-of-control ambulance crashes into toll plaza in Karnataka, 4 dead

The ambulance skids as it tries to cross the Bydnoor toll plaza at a high speed on a slippery wet highway amid rains, leaving 4 people dead.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 08:44 PM IST

Photo: YouTube/ Screengrab

A freakish accident involving an ambulance was caught by toll plaza CCTV on Wednesday in Karnataka’s Udipi. The video of the accident created a stir on social media.  

The ambulance can be seen heading to the Shiroor toll plaza in Byndoor at a high speed on a slippery wet highway amid rains. The driver is unable to control the vehicle as it skids while trying to cross the toll plaza and rams into a staff. The ambulance is seen in the air after skidding in the video with passengers flying out of it. Watch the video here:

Four people, including the ambulance's driver, died due to the horrific crash. The ambulance had a patient on board and was en route to Kundapura from Honnavar. After the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle, it hit one of the pillars at the toll gate.

