Caught on Cam: Mumbai metro under-construction pillar crushes autorickshaw in Mulund; 1 dead, 3 injured

At least one died and three injured after a portion of an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Mumbai’s Mulund on Saturday afternoon at around 12:20 PM. The portion crashed onto a moving autorickshaw, and occupants of the rickshaw are injured.

The deceased person has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, 45. He was admitted to an intensive care unit and his condition is critical. Officials said the other two injured, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, 52, and Deepa Ruhiya, 40, were stable.

BMC said, "Part of metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today at 12.20 pm. During construction, a part of cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance servicesa are present at the spot. 3-4 people in autorickshaw likely injured."

Fire brigade and police personnel as well as staffers of the firm constructing the metro rail route (Line 4) were rushed to the spot.