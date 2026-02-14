Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor give couple goals, give perfect mantra for healthy relationship: 'We don't plan...'
Bengaluru: Seven dead after 10th class student allegdly driving XUV car at 160 kmph rams into bike, later crashes into truck on Hoskote-Dabaspete highway
Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2026: What happens if iconic clash is washed out in Colombo? ICC rules explained
Main Hoon: New song from Battle of Galwan shows Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh's 'charming' chemistry, netizens say 'blockbuster loading'
Caught on Cam: Mumbai metro under-construction pillar crushes autorickshaw in Mulund; 1 dead, 3 injured
IND vs PAK head-to-head stats: Check results of last five T20I games between arch-rivals
O' Romeo box office collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri-starrer opens less than half of Kabir Singh, earns...
Delhi Khel Mahakumbh: CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 'Khelo Delhi' event at Chhatrasal Stadium; Shikhar Dhawan, paralympic medalist Sharad Kumar chosen as brand ambassador
Dhanush in big trouble: Actor slapped with Rs 20 crore legal notice for..., read full deets
Indore HORROR: MBA student's naked body found in flat; blackmailing, private photos, here’s what happened
INDIA
At least 4 injured after a portion of an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Mumbai’s Mulund on Saturday afternoon at around 12:20 PM. The portion crashed onto a moving autorickshaw, and occupants of the rickshaw are injured.
At least one died and three injured after a portion of an under-construction metro pillar collapsed in Mumbai’s Mulund on Saturday afternoon at around 12:20 PM. The portion crashed onto a moving autorickshaw, and occupants of the rickshaw are injured.
The deceased person has been identified as Ramdhan Yadav, 45. He was admitted to an intensive care unit and his condition is critical. Officials said the other two injured, Mahendra Pratap Yadav, 52, and Deepa Ruhiya, 40, were stable.
BMC said, "Part of metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today at 12.20 pm. During construction, a part of cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance servicesa are present at the spot. 3-4 people in autorickshaw likely injured."
Fire brigade and police personnel as well as staffers of the firm constructing the metro rail route (Line 4) were rushed to the spot.