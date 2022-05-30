Caught on cam: Chaos breaks out after ink attack on Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru

Photo: ANI

Black ink or paint like liquid was flung at farmer leader Rakesh Tikait during a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru on Monday. Three attackers were arrested by the police from the spot.

Tikait was attending a press conference on "Raita Chaluvali, Aatmavalokana haagu Spasteekarana Sabha (Farmer`s Movement, Introspection and Clarification Meeting)" organised by Karnataka State Farmers Association and Hasiru Sene when the attack took place. Three attackers climbed the platform and threw black liquid upon Rakesh Tikait. Another farmer leader Yudhvir Singh was also smeared with the black ink.

Eye-witnesses said that Rakesh Tikait suffered an injury on his head. The farmer leaders and activists, who were present at the press conference, dragged the miscreants and thrashed them. The local police, who rushed to the spot, arrested the three. A video of the incident was shared by ANI.

#WATCH Black ink thrown at Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait at an event in Bengaluru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/HCmXGU7XtT May 30, 2022

The leaders were responding to recent allegations against farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar, who the local media had exposed as negotiating bribes for stopping of protests.

The farmer leaders have expressed their anger over the failure of the Karnataka Police in protecting Rakesh Tikait. They claimed that the threat perception was communicated to the police, but they have turned a blind eye.

