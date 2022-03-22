Caught on camera: Hyderabad police inspector hit by BMW car, survives with minor injuries

A police inspector in Hyderabad was injured after being hit by a BMW car on Tank Bund Road in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, Musheerabad Inspector, Jahangeer Yadav, was on night duty when he got down from the police patrol vehicle to check something on the road.

The driver failed to notice the police inspector walking on the road and hit him from behind. A case has been registered against the driver, Mir Osman Ali Khan and the vehicle was seized, the police said.

The whole incident was caught on a CCTV camera. The visuals show the car knocking the inspector from behind. The inspector sustained injuries, but not serious ones. He was subsequently shifted to a private hospital where he is under observation.

Watch the video here:

Yet another day yet another BMW accident in Hyderabad. This time the victim is Jahangir Yadav, inspector of police, Musheerabad. He sustained injuries is under observation after a BMW rammed into the inspector who was checking a vehicle that stopped on the road. BMWAccident pic.twitter.com/gbV8rW67OB Revathi (revathitweets) March 21, 2022

“The driver stopped the vehicle on the roadside and the Inspector was crossing the road to check something when a BMW car coming from Ranigunj towards Ambedkar Statue crossroads hit him. He fell on the car and later on the road resulting in injuries,” Gandhinagar Inspector N Mohan Rao told a leading news outlet in Telangana.

“Apparently, he could not control the vehicle on spotting the inspector and hit him. A case was booked against him and the vehicle was seized,” the police said.

The police added that a breather analyzer check was done on the BMW driver and it was found that the driver had not consumed alcohol.