Caught on cam: 16-year-old boy Basketball player dies in court after pole collapse, falls on his chest

In a tragic incident from Haryana's Rohtak has shocked the nation. A 16-year-old national-level basketball player died after an iron pole fell on his chest during practice.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 04:01 PM IST

In a tragic incident from Haryana's Rohtak has shocked the nation. A 16-year-old national-level basketball player died after an iron pole fell on his chest during practice. 

The incident occurred at 10 am at Lakhan Majra village. It was captured on CCTV, where the young boy, named Hardik Rathi, was seen reaching for the hoop, he started hanging on the pole, soon the pole collapsed and fell on him. 

Other players sitting on the court side in the sports complex at Lakhan Majra village rushed Hardik to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, local SHO Samarjeet Singh said.

The pole that collapsed, was neglected for over four years, even after repeated complaints. The family member has demanded a probe into this incident.

As per reports, Hardik was a basketball star and earned medals at sub-junior and youth championships and recently returned from a training camp.

