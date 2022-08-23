Search icon
Cattle smuggling scam: CBI raids rice mill 'owned' by Anubrata Mondal's close relative in West Bengal

The CBI on Monday raided a rice mill here in Birbhum district allegedly owned by a close relative of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, who is in the central agency's custody in connection with a cattle smuggling case, a senior official said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:53 AM IST

Sleuths of the CBI along with officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) raided the rice mill in Badhagora area, allegedly belonging to Mondal's nephew, who is also a local Trinamool Congress leader, they said.

"Though the rice mill is defunct, we believe links with it and the cattle scam can be found during the investigation process. We are trying to find out whether this mill was run on the money gotten from cattle smuggling," the CBI official said.

The agency sleuths seized a few documents from the rice mill, he said.

They also raided a flat belonging to Mondal's arrested bodyguard Saigal Hossain as part of their investigation during the day, the official said. Saigal's relatives were also questioned.

There are at least 10-11 rice mills, allegedly owned by Mondal, which are under the CBI scanner as part of its probe, he said.

The agency had on Saturday conducted a raid at another rice mill here in connection with the alleged cattle smuggling scam.

During the raid, the CBI sleuths found several high-end vehicles parked inside the premises of the mill.

Mondal was arrested by the CBI on August 11 from his residence at Bolpur.

(Source:PTI)

