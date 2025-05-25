Alok Kumar, a senior IPS officer, challenged the notice, arguing it lacked merit and aimed to hinder his potential promotion to DGP.

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in Bengaluru has temporarily halted a departmental inquiry initiated by the Karnataka Chief Secretary against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Alok Kumar. The inquiry, triggered by a notice dated May 9, 2025, pertains to the 2019 telephone audio leak case, which was previously closed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Alok Kumar, a senior IPS officer, challenged the notice, arguing it lacked merit and aimed to hinder his potential promotion to Director General of Police (DGP). The CBI’s investigation into the audio leak case concluded with a closure report, accepted by Bengaluru’s Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate on February 13, 2024. A 2024 RTI response from the state government confirmed no pending inquiries against him.

The inquiry comes amid the Departmental Promotion Committee's endorsement of Kumar’s DGP candidacy on April 23, 2025. Kumar’s legal team contended that the notice, issued under Rule 8(4) of the All India Services (Discipline & Appeals) Rules, 1969. Kumar’s counsel argued in court that the notice’s procedural flaws could undermine confidence in administrative processes, particularly for officers facing critical career milestones. They emphasised the need for fairness in handling such cases.

CAT Judicial Member BK Srivastava issued an interim stay on the notice until the next hearing on June 10, 2025, pending review by a division bench. This decision provides Kumar with temporary relief and signals the tribunal’s intent to scrutinise the inquiry’s legitimacy. Concerns have emerged that a few IPS officers may be influencing the Chief Minister’s office, possibly due to internal rivalries, to push this inquiry.

The outcome of the June 10 hearing will indicate whether Karnataka’s governance framework prioritises procedural integrity. For now, CAT’s intervention offers a pause for reflection on how administrative actions impact public servants. The resolution of Kumar’s case will be closely watched for its implications on fairness and accountability.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the contributor's own.