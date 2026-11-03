CAT Admit Card 2026: IIM to release hall ticket tomorrow for Nov 29 exam, check direct link, steps to download and more

CAT admit card 2026 releases tomorrow Nov 4 at iimcat.ac.in for Nov 29 exam in 170 cities, download via login ID and password.

CAT admit card 2026 will be released tomorrow, November 4, at iimcat.ac.in for the November 29 exam. Candidates can download it using their login ID and password, and the test will be held in 170 cities across three sessions.

How to download CAT hall ticket 2026

Go to the official website, iimcat.ac.in, to download the admission card. On the homepage, click the CAT admit card 2026 link. Enter your password and user ID. The hall pass will show up on the screen. Print it after saving the PDF. The candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift schedule, exam centre address, and other details will be on the admit card. Candidates need to thoroughly review every detail.

CAT 2026 paper pattern and guidelines

CAT 2026 paper has three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA). The total duration is 120 minutes, with 40 minutes for each section. Candidates cannot switch between sections. There will be 66 questions in MCQ and Type-in-the-Answer format. For each correct answer, 3 marks will be given and 1 mark will be deducted for each wrong MCQ answer.

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Candidates must bring their printed admit card to the testing location. Entry won't be permitted without it. Additionally, keep a current government photo ID, such as a passport, PAN card, voter ID, or Aadhaar. Don't bring anything that is prohibited. It is not permitted to use cell phones, Bluetooth devices, earbuds, smartwatches, calculators, or pagers.

Such materials will not be stored at the centre. Candidates will be required to keep them outside at their own risk if they are brought. It is recommended that candidates arrive at the centre well in advance of the reporting time and adhere to all instructions listed on their admit card. Go to iimcat.ac.in for the most recent information.

