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CAT Admit Card 2026: Check release time, steps to download, download link

Candidates can now download their CAT 2026 admit card from iimcat.ac.in. The exam will be held on November 29 in 3 shifts.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 01:13 PM IST

CAT Admit Card 2026: Check release time, steps to download, download link
CAT Admit Card 2026 OUT! Download now at iimcat.ac.in
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CAT 2026 admit card is out now. IIM Indore has released the hall tickets today, November 6, on the official website iimcat.ac.in. The release was originally planned for November 4, but it was later shifted to November 6. Candidates who have registered for the exam can now log in and download their admit cards.

How to download your admit card

Go to iimcat.ac.in and select the Registered Candidate Login link to obtain your admit card. Enter your CAT 2026 user ID and password. It will open your candidate dashboard. Click the link for the admit card, open the PDF and carefully review all the information.

Make sure your name, photo, exam centre, reporting time and allotted shift are correct. If you find any mistake, contact IIM Indore immediately. Download the PDF and take a clear printout. On November 29, you must bring it to the testing location. The download link will stay active until the day of the test.

Also read: Killing Spree In Bengaluru: Cab driver kills wife, six of her family, destroys evidence

Exam date, mock test and security rules

IIM Indore has also released the free CAT 2026 mock test on iimcat.ac.in. It will help you practise the computer-based test interface, navigation, question format and on-screen calculator before the real exam. CAT 2026 will be held on November 29 in three shifts: 8:30 am, 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Check your shift on the admit card and arrive early. This year, face matching and mobile jammers will be used to stop cheating. Download your admit card early.

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