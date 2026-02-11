‘Caste System’ in trains? PAC slams Indian Railways over cleanliness disparity, suggests these upgrades

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has flagged what it described as a “caste system” in the Indian Railways at its. While countering the response of the Railways, the panel has made various significant suggestions to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has flagged what it described as a “caste system” in the Indian Railways at its meeting on Monday (February 9, 2026). Strongly criticising the government over disparity, the committee, headed by senior Congress leader K.C. Venugopal, said that though premium trains have proper sanitation facilities, the regular trains are ignored.

Their inputs came as the panel was reviewing the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s (CAG) report on “Cleanliness and Sanitation in Long-Distance Trains in Indian Railways” for the financial year ending March 2023. In the panel, Satish Kumar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Railway Board represented the Indian Railways.

A BJP member believes that there is a “caste system” in trains, as the premium train services like the Vande Bharat offer highly clean coaches and food facilities, but the non-premium trains suffer from the lack of proper basic facilities.

The Railway Board Chairman in his response noted many systemic and structural challenges like limited stoppages, severe staff shortages, budget constraints, and high passenger volumes that does not allow smooth maintenance of Railways.

What has the panel suggested?

According to sources, panel members countered this response and questioned why these severe issues going on for a long time have not been addressed by now with concrete solutions. In its review, the committee suggested occasional cleanliness audits across all zones and asked the Railways to maintain a comprehensive digital dashboard, noting the lack of consolidated data on grievances received and resolved.

Members also highlighted the urgency of a uniform passenger grievance redress mechanism. Moreover, they also advised to have a balance of penalties and incentives for zones based on maintaining cleanliness parameter and called for a detailed study to improve laundry management.

In another response to the report, Kumar informed the panel that the Railways’ efforts have been ongoing to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in long-distance trains and in that direction, the Railways has introduced “quick-watering stations” in many locations, especially long-distance trains with limited stoppages. The panel also suggested introducing a high number of such stations and urged an upward revision of the sanitation budget.