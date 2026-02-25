FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Caste Discrimination in Karnataka: Upper caste man humiliates Dalit couple in temple, drives them out

The couple, who had visited the temple to seek blessings, was confronted by Narayanappa, an upper-caste individual, who claimed to be possessed by a deity. Narayanappa allegedly blocked the couple's path, shouting, "Dalits cannot enter temple.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

Caste Discrimination in Karnataka: Upper caste man humiliates Dalit couple in temple, drives them out
A disturbing incident of caste-based humiliation has come to light in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, where a newly married Dalit couple was allegedly forced to leave the Arasamma Temple premises. The incident occurred on February 19, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

The couple, who had visited the temple to seek blessings, was confronted by Narayanappa, an upper-caste individual, who claimed to be possessed by a deity. Narayanappa allegedly blocked the couple's path, shouting, "Dalits cannot enter temple. Leave immediately." Footage from the temple shows Narayanappa kneeling, then standing and shouting at the family, forcing them to retreat.

Police action and investigation

The couple's family filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Narayanappa has been taken intoist custody, and an investigation is underway. SP Ashok KV stated that the police are working to trace the remaining accused and have assured the couple's safety.

Meanwhile, Aapeace meeting has been conducted in the village under the joint leadership of the police and revenue department to prevent further tension

Community tensions ease

A peace meeting has been conducted in the village to prevent further tension. The authorities have assured the couple's family that they will facilitate their temple entry and other rituals. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for swift action against the perpetrators.

