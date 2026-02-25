Caste Discrimination in Karnataka: Upper caste man humiliates Dalit couple in temple, drives them out

DNA Fact Check: Did Jamia Millia Islamia prohibit boys and girls from standing together during Ramadan?
INDIA
The couple, who had visited the temple to seek blessings, was confronted by Narayanappa, an upper-caste individual, who claimed to be possessed by a deity. Narayanappa allegedly blocked the couple's path, shouting, "Dalits cannot enter temple.
A disturbing incident of caste-based humiliation has come to light in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, where a newly married Dalit couple was allegedly forced to leave the Arasamma Temple premises. The incident occurred on February 19, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.
The couple, who had visited the temple to seek blessings, was confronted by Narayanappa, an upper-caste individual, who claimed to be possessed by a deity. Narayanappa allegedly blocked the couple's path, shouting, "Dalits cannot enter temple. Leave immediately." Footage from the temple shows Narayanappa kneeling, then standing and shouting at the family, forcing them to retreat.
The couple's family filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Narayanappa has been taken intoist custody, and an investigation is underway. SP Ashok KV stated that the police are working to trace the remaining accused and have assured the couple's safety.
"Dalits can't enter Hindu temple."— Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) February 24, 2026
A newly married Dalit couple was humiliated and forced out of temple in Karnataka.
Where are those "South Indians" who mock "North" over such acts? Speak up, saar..
Be it North or South, when it comes to caste, entire nation is doomed.… pic.twitter.com/RtJ2ol9Zub
Meanwhile, Aapeace meeting has been conducted in the village under the joint leadership of the police and revenue department to prevent further tension
A peace meeting has been conducted in the village to prevent further tension. The authorities have assured the couple's family that they will facilitate their temple entry and other rituals. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for swift action against the perpetrators.